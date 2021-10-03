$LONDON (LONDON) Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $16,477.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.41 or 0.99776331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.03 or 0.07125996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

