Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 77.0% in September

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 17,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.