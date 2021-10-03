Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,046 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 308,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 736.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

