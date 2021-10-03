Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 12,963 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 335,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

