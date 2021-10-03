Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $558,000 Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.23 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.