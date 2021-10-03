Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $155.69 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

