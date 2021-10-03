Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 193,189 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,189 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Qurate Retail by 549.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

