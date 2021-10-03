Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 15865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 960,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 204,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

