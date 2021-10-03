Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

