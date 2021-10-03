Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $9.41. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 9,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $168.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.