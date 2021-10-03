Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

