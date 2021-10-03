McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. 8,568,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

