Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

