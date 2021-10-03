MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,938,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $7.82 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

