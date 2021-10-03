Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $4.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.21 and the lowest is $4.59. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

