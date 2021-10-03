Meter Governance Hits One Day Volume of $114,422.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.73 or 0.00009868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $114,422.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

