Method Finance (MTHD) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $378,776.84 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

