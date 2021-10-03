MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CXE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,595. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.