MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

CMU stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0158 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

