MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “negative” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.