Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.95

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $27.96. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 18,073 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

