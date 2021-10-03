Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

HIE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.