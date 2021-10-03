Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.80

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.80 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 71.30 ($0.93). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,120,815 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.85. The company has a market cap of £995.25 million and a P/E ratio of -99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

