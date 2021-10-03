Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.2 days.

MTLHF opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

