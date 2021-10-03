Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.59 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

