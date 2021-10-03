Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 1,759,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

