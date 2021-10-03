Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

