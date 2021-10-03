Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,475 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 181.0% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $50.77 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

