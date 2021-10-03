MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

