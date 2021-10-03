MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IACC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

IACC opened at $9.77 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

