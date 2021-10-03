MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.73% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $483,000.

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

