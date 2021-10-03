Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $2,191,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $2,135,650.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $1,909,100.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00.
Moderna stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
