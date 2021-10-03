Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $341.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average of $263.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

