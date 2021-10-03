Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $56.64

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $54.81. Morphic shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1,036 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Morphic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,227.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $198,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,381. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.