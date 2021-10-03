MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post $66.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $267.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MP Materials by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $7,765,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.95 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

