MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MPXOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,143. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

