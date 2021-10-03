MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MPXOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,143. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
