Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Short Interest Update

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MYBF stock remained flat at $$39.65 during trading on Friday. Muncy Bank Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

