Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.03% of Murphy USA worth $208,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 184.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $172.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.