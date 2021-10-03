MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

MVBF opened at $42.24 on Friday. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $498.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

