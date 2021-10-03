My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $15.17 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004594 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.