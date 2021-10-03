Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $38.55 on Friday. Nabtesco has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

