Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Shares of KSU opened at $276.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.68 and its 200 day moving average is $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

