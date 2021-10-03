Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.18 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

