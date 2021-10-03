Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.75 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

FN opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

