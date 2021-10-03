Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.