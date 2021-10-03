NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

