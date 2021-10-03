Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

