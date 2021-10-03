Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 130,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
