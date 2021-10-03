Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $538.40 million and $8.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00066797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00103370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00144033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.01 or 1.00140553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.57 or 0.07131395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,474,335 coins and its circulating supply is 549,473,752 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.