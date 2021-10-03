New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.