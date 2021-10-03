Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NEXXY opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

